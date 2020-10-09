Cuttack: A team led by 5T Secretary VK Pandian Friday reviewed the ongoing projects at Taladanda Canal Road as a part of the state government’s plan for upgradation of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The team comprising of Works and Energy Secretaries, Cuttack RDC, Collector and officials of the state Health Department inspected the site. The team decided on developing present Taladanda Canal left and right embankment roads to three-lane streets.

According to official sources, the existing road from Jobra to Hind Cinema Square (right embankment) and Jobra to Cuttack Sweet Stall (left embankment) here will be strengthened and widened.

Landscaping and parking facility works are already complete on left embankment road. Streetlights have also been installed on this stretch.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced January 23 this year regarding upgradation of SCBMCH Cuttack in order to provide better healthcare facilities to the people. After completion, the embankment roads will connect to Cuttack Ring Road near Jobra barrage.

PNN