Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Director General of Police John Nayak breathed his last Thursday night after being infected by the COVID-19 virus. His death brought a pall of gloom among the police officials in Odisha.

Current DGP Abhay paid rich tributes to Nayak. “Mr John Nayak, a 1965 batch IPS officer who retired in 2002, succumbed to COVID-19 last night. His journey from a remote tribal village of Phulbani to rank of DG was inspirational. He was very humble, accessible and compassionate. Our respectful tribute to him …. RIP sir,” Abhay wrote on the micro-blogging site twitter.

Nayak was born in 1942 and hailed from Kandhamal district. He graduated with honours from Ravenshaw College, Cuttack and achieved his MA and LL.B Degrees from Utkal University.

The former police DG joined Indian Police Service in 1965. He held several important posts in the Odisha Police Department and was awarded the Police Medal for his meritorious service in 1995 and President’s Police Medal for distinguished service in 2002.

