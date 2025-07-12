Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD Saturday accused the BJP government in Odisha of misleading people on the much-awaited inventory of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar in Puri temple.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty made the allegation after Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that the inventory of the Lord’s treasury would begin after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allocates two of its experts for the process.

The minister, on the other hand, stated that the process of inventorying the Lord’s treasury has already commenced, with the state government having written a letter to the RBI authorities to engage two experts with relevant experience.

“The Lord’s valuables stored in a temporary strong room in the temple premises, now would be shifted to the Ratna Bhadar after completion of its repair and conservation works. As soon as the RBI provides its experts, we will go for the inventory,” the minister said.

However, the BJD leader termed it a delay tactic adopted by the state government, stating there is uncertainty regarding the Ratna Bhandar inventory for the past year.

“Unfortunately, the Law Minister says that inventory will take more time even after repair of the Ratna Bhanadr,” Mohanty said.

The BJD leader rejected the state government’s move to involve the RBI in the Ratna Bhandar inventory process.

“Has the help of the RBI ever been taken during the previous inventories? Is there a provision in the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, to take the help of the RBI during inventory? If not, for what reason is it being delayed in the name of the Reserve Bank?” Mohanty asked.

The Lord’s valuables are stored in a temporary strong room for one year, he said.

“Now we have seen how some people trespassed into the temple premises in Puri by scaling the main boundary wall. The devotees of Lord Jagannath are worried over the safety of the valuables,” he said.

Mohanty said that the government should start an inventory of valuables as soon as possible.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recently completed repair work in the Ratna Bhandar.

The previous inventory of Lord’s valuables was made in 1978. The state’s BJP government opened the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar in July 2024 for repairs after 46 years for repair and inventory.

