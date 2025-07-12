Bhubaneswar: Loyola School in Bhubaneswar organised its first-ever Model United Nations conference, which began July 12.

The two-day event, scheduled to conclude July 13, simulated four UN-style committees — UNGA-DISEC, UNHRC, AIPPM and IPC — where student delegates debated global and national issues while honing skills in diplomacy, public speaking, research and negotiation.

The event brought together more than 210 students from 19 schools and colleges across the city.

The opening ceremony was attended by chief guest Adyasha Satpathy, CEO of Dharitri and Orissa POST, along with Rector Fr. Augustine Ezhakunnel, Principal Fr. A. Amaladoss, Senior Vice Principal Nandita Pattnaik, LMUN Secretary-General Anwesha Priyadarashini Pradhan and Deputy Secretary-General Sristhi Roy.

“I am happy to be here at Loyola for their first Model United Nations. Events like this nurture critical thinking in children,” said Adyasha Satpathy.

“The discussions they have, the debates they engage in, and most importantly, the collaboration among them help create future global leaders and responsible global citizens. I congratulate Loyola for organising its first MUN. I’m sure this event will prepare students to face the future not just as representatives of their school or state, but of their nations and the world, ” she added.

LMUN Secretary-General Pradhan said the event was more than just debate, emphasising that it fostered collaboration, empathy and growth while helping students build confidence, critical thinking and teamwork skills.

In his concluding remarks, the principal said the event not only added value to students’ profiles but also enhanced their confidence, critical thinking, deep insight, and public speaking skills.

