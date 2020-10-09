Malkangiri: Residents of this district have demanded that Ammakund be protected as a tourist destination. Ammakund is located under Khairaput block in Malkangiri district. A large number of people participated in a rally Thursday evening to voice their demands. They staged a protest after coming to know that an Andhra Pradesh-based company has applied for lease to extract stone from the quarry situated near Ammakund.

Residents of seven panchayats participated in the protest rally. They have submitted a memorandum to the local tehsdildar to restrain the company or any other entity from extracting stone from sites near Ammakund.

People of this tribal dominated district mostly depend on forest produces for their livelihood. The mining area spreads over 600 acres and if allowed it will affect the eco-tourism spot, some villagers alleged.

Ammakund is enriched with natural beauties and water bodies. Tourists from several parts of Odisha and outside throng this place for picnic and sightseeing, round the year.

If allowed, mining activities will take place on a hill which is situated one kilometre away from Majhiguda village while Ammakund under Mudulipada panchayat is situated about 3.5km from the hill.

PNN