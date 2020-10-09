Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths of Cuttack Division are conducting simultaneous raids Friday on the houses of retired Additional Director of state Horticulture Department, Ramesh Chandra Das. Sources said that the raids are being carried out as Das has been alleged to have accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to Vigilance sources, the raids are being carried out at five different locations including the double storey residence of Das at Jyoti Vihar in Bidanasi area here. Raids are also being conducted in another three storey building situated on Bidanasi road and two more of his residences in different parts of this city. Sleuths are also conducting searches at his wife’s office. She is the headmistress at Jholasahi upper primary school here.

Details of seizures are not known as the raids are underway, till the writing of this report.

PNN