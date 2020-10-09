Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch took over Thursday the investigation in the case where a minor was gangraped in the state capital. The complaint regarding the incident was filed August 30 by the victim’s mother. The case was earlier being investigated by the Twin City Police Commissionerate. In her complaint, the woman had alleged that some employees of a private TV channel and police personnel were involved in the crime.

It should be stated here that a public interest litigation (PIL) has already been filed in the Orissa High Court seeking CBI or SIT probe into the case. The court has scheduled the next date of hearing for October 12.

So, the decision by the Odisha government to transfer the case to the Crime Branch has surprised many. “The government should have waited for the decision of the court,” said senior lawyer Sourachandra Mohapatra.

Twin City Police Commissioner, Sudhanshu Sarangi had said October 5 that the investigation into the alleged gangrape is under way.

PNN