Bhubaneswar: IMD Saturday forecast continuation of heatwave conditions across Odisha till May 28, with five places in the western region of the state recording temperatures of 45 degree Celsius or above.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degree Celsius, followed by Sambalpur, Hirakud, Titlagarh and Boudh, all logging 45 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its evening bulletin, said heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at places over Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bolangir districts, while warm night conditions are also very likely at places over Bolangir district.

The weather office issued an orange warning (be prepared) for heatwave conditions Sunday for these districts.

It also cautioned about heatwave conditions at places over Boudh district and hot and humid conditions over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh Sunday. These districts were issued a yellow warning (be aware).

According to the IMD, there will be no large change in maximum temperatures or daytime temperatures across the state over the next five days.

Thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid stepping out unless necessary.

He also urged people to avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours and to drink water frequently.

“If you are venturing outdoors, then wear light cotton clothing and carry a water bottle and an umbrella,” the minister said.The

Special Relief Commissioner’s office has also put all the districts on alert and asked collectors to keep a watch on the IMD forecast and act accordingly.

So far, three persons have died due to heat-related incidents in the state, the SRC office said.

Meanwhile, the Met office also said the southwest monsoon is likely to advance to some more areas in the next few days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin Area, southwest, southeast and eastcentral Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea during the next 3-4 days,” it said.

PTI