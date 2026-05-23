Thuamul Rampur: A “fuel shortage” has disrupted normal life in Odisha’s remote Thuamul Rampur block, with two petrol pumps reportedly “remaining dry for over a week”, forcing residents to travel long distances for fuel.

The crisis has triggered public resentment in the tribal-dominated region, where residents largely depend on vehicular transport for daily commuting and farming activities.

An outlet at the block headquarters and another fuel station at Gunupur have reportedly run out of stock, leading to heavy rush at nearby fuel stations.

Tehsildar Satya Sanatan Panigrahi, however, said the situation had improved and fuel was available at pumps. “The shortage was a matter of last week,” he said, adding that action would be taken against black marketing.

But the owner of the Rampur fuel station said over phone that the outlet had “remained out of stock for a week despite placing fresh orders.”

Locals alleged that fuel was being sold illegally at higher prices in remote areas, though no official confirmation was immediately available.

Residents have urged the administration to restore regular fuel supply and ensure proper monitoring to prevent black marketing.