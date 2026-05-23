Astaranga: Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan (OPSA) celebrated the International Day for Biological Diversity in Astaranga Thursday through a series of mangrove conservation and community sensitisation programmes at the ecologically significant Devi River Mouth landscape in Puri district.

The events were organised with support from Hughes Systique Pvt Ltd at Keutajanga village under Sisua gram panchayat and Biluamundali village under Jhadling gram panchayat in Astaranga block.

Organised in line with this year’s global theme, ‘Acting Locally for Global Impact’, the initiative focused on strengthening awareness among frontline coastal communities regarding biodiversity conservation, climate resilience and the ecological importance of mangrove ecosystems.

Artistes from 11 local fishing communities and their children presented traditional performances, conservation-themed scripts, songs and awareness art focused on mangrove protection, climate change adaptation and coastal resilience. The initiative aimed to encourage cultural participation and grassroots environmental leadership among vulnerable coastal communities.

Joining as chief guest, Astaranga MP representative Dibakar Chhatoi appreciated the active participation of women and fishing communities in coastal conservation initiatives and highlighted the importance of the ‘Million Mangroves by 2030’ campaign pioneered by OPSA in association with Dharitri and Orissa POST.

Chhatoi appealed to local residents to protect coastal habitats and strengthen community-led climate resilience efforts. Sabuja Sakha president Ramakant Bastia, youth leaders Naresh Kumar Pati, Durga Charan Moharana, along with community representatives and local dignitaries, also attended the programmes.

OPSA managing trustee Soumya Ranjan Biswal, project manager Pintu Patra, trustee Sibaprasad Mallick and other members were present during the events.