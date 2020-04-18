Bolangir: Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy and 5T secretary VK Pandian Saturday visited the exclusive COVID-19 hospitals in Boangir, Sonepur and Bargarh districts and reviewed coronavirus preparedness by these district administrations.

In Bolangir, a COVID hospital is already operational from the campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS).

The 200-bed COVID-19 hospital was made functional this April 14. 5T secretary and the chief secretary went around the hospital, visiting the ICU, HDU and general wards and reviewed other healthcare facilities available at the hospital.

Bolangir collector Arindam Dakua, superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Madkar, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Narayan Thanapati, COVID hospital in-charge Avinash Nayak and other officials were present during the visit.

Tripathy and Pandian also visited the COVID-19 hospital at Government ITI building in Sonepur district, the hospital at GNM Centre at Phulbani in Kandhamal district and the one at new district headquarters hospital at Khedapali in Bargarh district.

It may be mentioned here that the 5T secretary has been visiting various districts to take stock of COVID-19 preparedness. He has already visited Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Kalahandi district in the last two days.

