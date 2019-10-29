Angul: VK Pandian, the Secretary to Chief Minister, Transformation and Initiatives (5T), Tuesday paid a surprise visit at district headquarters hospital here to assess the status of the government healthcare facilities.

Pandian, accompanied by National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) Director Shalini Pandit, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG) Nursingh Bhol and Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty visited Tuberculosis and Gynaecologist & Obstetrician department in the district headquarters hospitals in the district.

The officials interacted with the patients and enquired about the quality of treatment, the conduct of doctors and nurses, disbursal of free medicines, food, sanitation and diagnostics facilities.

The 5T Secretary said the team is visiting various parts of the state to check if the beneficiaries are reaping the benefits of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

He advised the doctors and paramedics to work sincerely to provide treatment to patients.

He also visited Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to assess the functioning of the government healthcare facilities Tuesday.

He reviewed the status of the government healthcare facilities in the hospital premises. The team also interacted with the patients and their relatives at the hospital and inquired about the facilities. Later, the team visited Deogarh Model College.

