Cuttack: VK Pandian, Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Transformation and Initiatives (5T), Wednesday at around 5:00 am paid a visit to Cuttack for inspection of different projects under Government of Odisha.

Pandian, accompanied by secretary of works department Kishan Kumar, secretary of water department Surendra Kunar, RDC Anil Kumar Samal, and Collector Bhawani Shankar Chaini visited Balijatra Riverfront Improvement Project or ‘BARFI’ for the beautification of the Mahanadi riverfront. This is an initiative by Cuttack district administration that includes setting up of musical fountain, light system, garden, footpath, coffee bar, lavatory, ticket counter and arrangement of special galleries.

Prior to this he also attended a meeting with top officials held at Odisha Maritime Museum. Before the meeting at the maritime museum, Pandian also paid a surprise visit at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

CM Patnaik will visit Cuttack Thursday for a programme in honour of the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, it was learnt.

PNN