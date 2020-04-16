Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, 5T secretary VK Pandian and other senior officials of the state government Thursday visited Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts to review preparedness for COVID-19 in these districts.

According to a source, the Mayurbhanj district administration inaugurated a 200-bed hospital Wednesday, whereas another 200-bed hospital is already functional in Keonjhar with the facilities such as medicines, ICU ward and isolation wards among others. Balasore also has an exclusive COVID hospital with 120 beds.

Hospital infrastructure apart, Pandian reviewed law and order and urged the district collectors for maintenance of peace and harmony during the lockdown period.

Chief secretary Tripathy lauded the district administrations for setting up of the hospitals within a short span of time and thanked private sponsors for their contributions.

Notably, Pandian Wednesday paid a visit to exclusive COVID hospitals in Sambalpur and Kalahandi districts to oversee the arrangements there.

A report said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to establish dedicated COVID hospitals in every district by next week with a plan to set up 36 hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 6000.