Guwahati: At least six personnel of the Assam Police were killed Monday in firing by miscreants from neighbouring Mizoram. This development took place as violence escalated along Assam-Mizoram border in the Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed. A senior Assam Police officer is still inside the forest amid continuous firing from across the border. He told this agency that at least 50 personnel, including Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant, were injured in firing and stone-pelting.

“I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of @assampolice have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Sarma tweeted.

The senior police officer said miscreants from across the border suddenly started firing catching everyone by surprise. The firing took place when civil officials of both sides were holding a dialogue to sort out the differences.

“I immediately cannot say how many people have been injured, but my guess is at least 50 personnel. Our SP was also injured in the firing and a bullet hit his leg,” the officer said over the phone. The IPS officer spoke while he was hiding inside a forest and firing could be heard in the background.