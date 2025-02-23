Bissamcuttack: A district court here Saturday sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for burning a man alive on suspicion of witchcraft.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Siddharth Sahu delivered the verdict against Singana Kalaka, Rabi Kalaka, Ghana Kumurika, Dhania Taika, Sukuru Kalaka, and Nathuram Kalaka.

Additionally, three minors involved in the incident have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility. Another accused reportedly passed away during the trial period.

According to case records, the incident took place at Kanagaon village under Sahada panchayat of Bissamcuttack police station limits in Rayagada district July 12, 2015.

Jagabandhu Kalaka, a tribal youth, was returning home after grazing cattle when the accused, suspecting him of practising witchcraft, attacked and burned him alive.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Bissamcuttack police station, leading to the arrest of all the accused. Public Prosecutor Prashant Kumar Rath represented the case in court.

