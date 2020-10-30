Vijaywada: Six people died in a tragic road mishap after their van overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Thursday night. The Injured were shifted to a hospital. Sources said that the toll may rise as three of those injured a very critical. The van, which was returning from a wedding, was carrying 15 people. Police have reached the spot and are investigating the cause of the accident. Initial investigations have suggested that the van suffered a mechanical problem which led to the accident.

Details to follow