Kiev: At least six people were killed and eight others were wounded after five missiles struck Ukraine’s western city of Lviv Monday morning, said Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv regional military-civilian administration.

Russian troops have launched four missile strikes on the city, Kozytsky said on Facebook, noting that three missiles hit military infrastructure, and another one struck a tire service centre, Xinhua news agency reported.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire caused by the strikes, Kozytsky said.