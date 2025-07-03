New Delhi: Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen has taken a direct swipe at India’s business environment, alleging that bureaucratic hurdles and excessive paperwork are stifling the ease of doing business, despite government claims of reform.

Petersen, the San Francisco-based founder of the global logistics giant, responded July 1 to a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a “landmark reform” that has eased compliance for small and medium businesses.

Challenging that view, Petersen wrote on X, “I have to file more useless paperwork for our entity in India than all our other countries combined.”

The comment has sparked debate around India’s regulatory framework, especially for foreign companies navigating complex compliance processes.

Flexport, headquartered in the US, operates in over 89 countries with offices in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen. The company specialises in digital logistics and supply chain management.

No official response from Indian authorities has been issued yet.

PNN