Accra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, the country’s national honour, for his “distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership”.

Modi received the award Wednesday from the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

“Honoured to be conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’,” the prime minister said in an X post.

In his acceptance speech, Modi said the award was a matter of great pride and honour for him.

“I humbly accept the award on behalf of the 140 crore Indians,” he said, dedicating it to the aspirations and bright future of the youth of the two countries, the historical ties between Ghana and India, and their rich cultural traditions and diversity.

“This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner,” he said in an X post.

The award was conferred on the prime minister in recognition of his “distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Thanking the people and government of Ghana for the special gesture, the prime minister noted that the “shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership”.

I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana.

He said the award “further deepens the friendship between the two countries and places new responsibility on him to embrace and advance bilateral ties.”

Modi asserted his confidence that his “historic” state visit to Ghana would impart a new momentum to India-Ghana ties, according to the MEA.

“A testament to the deep & long-standing India-Ghana ties, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Mahama, after which India and Ghana elevated their ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

A testament to the deep & long standing India-Ghana ties. President Mahama conferred upon PM Modi 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the national award of Ghana. PM dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion people of India and the historic & deep rooted India-Ghana ties.

The prime minister is in Ghana on the first leg of his five-nation tour.

It is the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.