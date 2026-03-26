DWARKA PRASAD PATNAIK, OP

Chhatrapur: Environmentalists, wildlife enthusiasts and locals have called for opening a peacock sanctuary in Berhampur Forest Division for the protection of the national bird whose population is witnessing a consistent rise in recent days. According to reports, threat of poaching looms large for these winged wonders that are seen roaming around human habitats in the region. Although Beguniapada, Ganjam and Purushottampur forest areas under Khallikote range of the forest division have the most number of peacocks and peahens, there is no official record of it. According to the wildlife enthusiasts, the government conducts a census of migratory birds, blackbucks, dolphins, tigers and Olive Ridley turtles, but the national bird has been kept out of the ambit of an official count.

These birds with colourful feathers are seen mostly in open farm lands feeding on insects and reptiles. This, however, possesses a grave risk of poaching, with no such definite place for hiding themselves. Peacock is protected under Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Any kind of violation to this act could lead to a minimum three years to a maximum of seven years of imprisonment, besides attracting penalties. Admitting that there is a significant rise in the peacock population, Khallikote Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Dibya Ranjan Behera said a formal request has been made to the higher authorities for conservation as well as conduct of a census of these birds. Many volunteers, environmentalists, wildlife enthusiasts and locals believe that there is an urgent need for establishment of a ‘Sanctuary of National Bird’ in Ganjam district that would not only provide a protected environment for the national bird, but also ensure the ecological balance. This will also boost the tourism sector by attracting more visitors and raising revenue.