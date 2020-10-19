Sambalpur: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation will establish six micro-compost plants in the town and the projects are on their last leg, a report said.

The micro-compost plants are being built as part of a waste management programme by the civic body at different places of the town. These plants will become operational from December, sources in the civic body said.

The micro-compost plants will be managed and operated by women self-help groups which will benefit from them financially. The solid wastes used in manufacturing of compost will help in fight pollution in the area.

The civic body is also constructing material recovery centre facilities (MRFs) along with the micro-compost plants. In the first phase, the micro-compost plants will be constructed at Rasanpur, Chanrpur, Balibandha, Durgapali, Burla and Hirakud while recovery centre facilities will be constructed at three places to destroy non-bio-degradable materials such as plastic, polythene, aluminium, iron and glass.

These plants will segregate wastes collected from different households in the town and use them in manufacturing of compost for use in agriculture, the civic body said.

The vegetable peelings will be segregated and put inside a separate tank for a fortnight for use in manufacturing of compost. Later, the civic body will supply the compost to local market for sale among farmers for which arrangements have been made.

Sources said the civic body collects over 100 tonnes of solid waste from different places in the town under its jurisdiction. Over 55 tonnes of solid waste collected can be put to use in manufacturing of compost. Each plant constructed at an expenditure of Rs 79 lakh has the capacity to manufacture 5 tonnes of compost.

When contacted, Subhankar Mohanty, enforcement officer of SMC, said that construction of compost plants are on the last leg and they are expected to become operational by December after installation of machines in the plants.

PNN