The rain may not look as lovely on your hair and skin as it does in photographs. The humidity in the air can have extreme side effects ranging from unruly hair to excessively oily skin. Not to mention the unexpected breakouts that occur just as the rains arrive, along with an influx of insects. To address these concerns, we’ve compiled a list of some of Kama Ayurveda’s best-selling products to help protect your skin and hair. These products are made with the purest natural ingredients to combat any signs of damage caused by the rainy season.

Bringadi Hair cleanser for hairfall & damaged hair

One of the primary causes of hair breakage during the Monsoon is dirty hair and scalp. Keeping the scalp cleansed and clarified during the monsoons is an effective way to avoid hair breakage. Bringadi Hair Cleanser accomplishes the same thing without stripping the hair of its natural oils and softness. This gentle hair cleanser has been shown in studies to reduce hair loss, dandruff, and oily scalp. This Ayurvedic formulation reduces hair loss by 60% and oily scalp in just 28 days. It contains ingredients like Bhringraj Amla and Liquorice, which help reduce hairfall and promote hair growth.

Anti Acne cleansing foam

The rainy season causes your oil-secreting glands to go into overdrive. Oily skin attracts dust, dirt, and other pollutants, which irritate your skin and contribute to breakouts. The Anti Acne Cleansing Foam is a lightweight aromatic cleansing foam that is ideal for deep cleansing. It dries out active acne, unclogs and tightens skin pores, and reduces breakout frequency.

Bringadi Intensive Hair treatment

Monsoons can cause excessive humidity and sweating, which can harm your crowning glory by causing hair breakage and scalp infections. By massaging your hair with oil, you can prevent hair loss and nourish the roots. The Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil, a rich earthy oil infused with potent Ayurvedic herbs, aids in the prevention of dandruff and other scalp infections. Liquorice and Balloon Vine are antifungal and antibacterial ingredients that help reduce dandruff, itching, and prevent scalp infections. The treatment has been clinically proven to reduce hair loss by 61percent.

Organic Neem Oil

Moist and damp skin and hair can attract bacteria and germs, resulting in a variety of skin and hair irritations. The ‘Sarva Roga Nivarini’ or ‘curer of all ailments’ of Kama Ayurveda, Neem Oil, helps keep all infections at bay. This 100 percent pure and cold-pressed oil from Tamil Naidu’s farms is high in antioxidants and the ideal partner for trees during the rainy season.

Natural Insect Deterrent Spray

This light body spray is perfect for the Monsoon season. It repels mosquitoes and other insects, is safe to use on a daily basis, and is free of toxic insect repellent chemicals. A completely natural formulation that offers the most effective natural protection against mosquito and other insect bites. Its lovely citrusy scent, infused with essential oils of Lemongrass, Citronella, Geranium, Vetiver, Neem, and Peppermint, leaves you feeling uplifted and joyful.

IANSlife