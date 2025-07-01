A heart-wrenching video is going viral on social media, showing how negligence can put a child’s life in danger.

In the video, a woman can be seen sitting with her child in her lap. A caretaker at the park brings a lion near them. It appears as though he is introducing the lion to the visitors or perhaps trying to entertain the child. Then, suddenly, the lion pounces and attacks the child by grabbing her thigh.

The girl starts screaming. Her eyes are wide open with fear, and her mother’s heart nearly leaps into her throat. The rest of the people present are also stunned. For a moment, no one can comprehend what is happening. Thankfully, the caretaker shows presence of mind and somehow pushes the lion back, saving the girl from its jaws.

The video has been shared from an Instagram account named @tahacomandox and has been viewed by more than 80K users, with many liking the video. As the video went viral, social media users began reacting strongly. One user wrote, “Have these people gone mad? Who brings a wild cat near a little girl?” Another user commented, “Do not build a relationship of trust with a lion under any circumstances.” While another said, “Thank the lion that he let you go.”