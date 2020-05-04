Bhubaneswar: Six new positive COVID-19 cases emerged Monday in Odisha taking the total number of infected people to 169. Of the six new cases, four are from Jajpur district and two from Bhadrak district. Jajpur district has so far reported 52 positive cases while in Bhadrak 21 people have been infected by the deadly virus.

In Bhadrak district a 45-year-old and a 55-year-old male has tested positive for COVID-19. In Jajpur all the four are male patients in the age group of 48 to 62 years. All the six are returnees from Kolkata. Contact tracing of the people the infected persons may have come in contact with are being done, the I&PR Department, government of Odisha said in a tweet Monday.

Details to follow

PNN