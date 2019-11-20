Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is truly the undisputed king of Bollywood. He is known as the King of Romance, thanks to his natural acting that touches the hearts of the audience. There are no movies of SRK that you watch and don’t shed a tear.
He is known as the ruler of hearts for this reason. Fans are dying to meet him once in their lifetime. His movies have taught us that happiness is best achieved by bringing joy and peace to others and not merely working for oneself.
Such are times when we see our beloved King Khan die in a movie.
- Baazigar: This was SRK’s debut movie in a negative role, yet he gained much name and fame. The movie also had Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. Here we could also see his romantic side with Kajol, and his death dialogue “Ab main jee bar ke sona chahta hoon ma” was the one who made us cry our eyes out.
- Kal Ho Na Ho: This movie is touching, and makes us cry no matter how many times we see it. Aman (played by SRK) is in love with Naina (Preity Zinta). He knows he does not have much time left because of his heart condition, and so decides to leave Naina for her happy life.
- Devdas: This has to be the movie where we all cried the most. Dev (played by SRK) is madly in love with Paro but because of family issues could not marry her, and becomes a drunkard. Then he searches her in every woman but gets tired and falls in a deep sleep.
- Om Shanti Om: In this romantic drama, the actor plays the role of a junior artist who is in love with a big super star Shanti Priya. This hard core lover dies trying to save his one-sided love. He was caught in the fire, ignited by Mukesh. But, there is a plot twist, and SRK is reborn in a fame house of Bollywood. This was Deepika’s debut movie, and was a super hit but surely made us well up when we saw SRK in the fire.
- Karan Arjun: This was another reborn series of SRK. Here SRK was with Salman Khan as his brother, and they both were killed by Amrish Puri who was the villain. They both were reborn, and united again to bring an end to the evil.
- Darr: This was a full package movie having thriller as its main element. There were three leads, SRK, Sunny Deol, and Juhi Chawla. SRK was in love with Juhi, and Juhi was in love with Sunny. SRK’s obsession later resulted in his death by Sunny.