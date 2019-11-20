Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is truly the undisputed king of Bollywood. He is known as the King of Romance, thanks to his natural acting that touches the hearts of the audience. There are no movies of SRK that you watch and don’t shed a tear.

He is known as the ruler of hearts for this reason. Fans are dying to meet him once in their lifetime. His movies have taught us that happiness is best achieved by bringing joy and peace to others and not merely working for oneself.

Such are times when we see our beloved King Khan die in a movie.