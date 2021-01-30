Sonepur: In a tragic incident, at least two persons met their watery graves after a boat capsized in River Mahanadi Friday afternoon in Sonepur.

Also read: Medical officer arrested while taking bribe in Sundargarh district

The deceased were identified as Suleman Khan (48) and his minor son Azlan of Binika in Subarnapur district.

According to an eyewitness, the fatal boat mishap took place when both the father and son duo was returning from Maa Baikani Jatra. Many locals from Sonepur area were on board including the duo.

Hundreds of people from Binika area and its nearby villages had gathered to witness the popular festival here. The ill-fated boat with a number of occupants capsized while coming back to the shore. It had hardly covered a few metres of distance, the eyewitness added.

Notably, the Jatra was being organised in the middle of Mahanadi.

On being informed, a team of fire personnel from Binika immediately rushed to the mishap site. After a frantic search, the team fished out the body of Suleman. However, his son Azlan remained untraceable.

Later, an ODRAF team was called which was able to trace out the body of the minor boy, after a three-hour-long search operation.

Police have launched a probe in this connection. The exact cause behind the boat mishap is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

PNN