Sundargarh: A team of officials from Sundargarh Vigilance division caught red-handed the medical officer in charge of Hemagir community health centre (CHC) when he was accepting a bribe from a woman health worker Friday morning. The arrested medical officer has been identified as Sraddhakar Gadtia. He was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths who had laid a trap for him. Sources said that the accused was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from his subordinate staff for authorising her two-day absentee statement. The woman who complained was earlier posted in the CHC in 2016.

The woman health worker was frequently visiting the CHC to get her papers complied, after being transferred to Surada. She used to approach Gadtia for issuing the absentee statement in her favour.

“Gadtia had demanded Rs 5,000 for rectifying an absentee statement recorded against my name,” the complainant said.

PNN