Jatni: The district administration Friday morning demolished more than 140 shops located at Sitaram Chwok here to acquire land for an overbridge project.

Even as there is need of additional lands for a flyover bridge project in Jatni area of Khurda district, the administration evicted over 140 shops from near Sitaram Chhak.

According to a source, local shopkeepers had been running their respective businesses in this area. Adhering to earlier notices given by the local administration, the shopkeepers voluntarily vacated the area along a road connecting Sitaram Chhak.

Earlier, the Khurda district administration had evicted over 500 shopkeepers who have not been rehabilitated so far. The administration should stick to its commitment given in this regard, lamented a group of shopkeepers with tears in their eyes.

Congress MLA from Jatni Suresh Kumar Routray said, “I have had discussed with the District Collector regarding rehabilitation of evicted shopkeepers. I have asked to give priority to their livelihoods.”

On being contacted, Khurda district Collector Sanat Mohanty said, “The rehabilitation of evicted shopkeepers will be taken care of.”

Notably, traffic snarls have been troubling the commuters on the stretch of the road from Sitaram Chhak up to Kudiari area in Jatni town. Keeping this in mind, local residents had demanded the construction of a new flyover bridge. Shops alongside the road from Kudiari area up to Badabazar Chhak here were evicted in the first phase.

The contract firm which was initially given the work order was later changed following allegations of low quality of work and irregularities. The estimated cost of Rs 54 crore has now reached Rs 100 crore. The project has been suffering administrative impasse for years.

PNN