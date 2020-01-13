Begunia: At a time when many educated youths are spending a lot of time and resources to get government jobs, a 60-year-old farmer of Kathakhuntia village of Sarua panchayat in Begunia block has become an example for many by achieving success in integrated farming.

Paban Bhujabal has been felicitated by various government and non-government agencies for his achievements in agriculture.

A few years ago, Bhujabal was cultivating vegetables to earn a livelihood. However, his income was not sufficient for his family of twelve.

Amid financial difficulties, Bhujabal in consultation with local agriculture officials had opted for integrated farming.

“I had no money to start integrated farming. Several agriculture development schemes of the Centre and state government came in handy for me,” said Bhujabal.

Bhujabal planted around 100 mango trees on five acre land and dug a pond to grow fresh-water fish. He also planted papaya trees and pineapple plants near the pond. “I have opted for bee-keeping and poultry as part of integrated farming system. This apart, I usually grow vegetables like yam, cauliflower, brinjal and mushroom. I have dug three bore wells to irrigate my farm land,” Bhujabal revealed.

The 60-year-old farmer claimed that he usually avoids chemical fertilizer in agriculture. He started cow farming to get organic manure. “Now I have seven cows. My family is using biogas for cooking. I am now able to earn Rs 5 lakh per annum by adopting integrated farming. Other members of my family are assisting me in agriculture,” Bhujabal revealed.

Begunia block assistant agriculture officer Ratikant Pattnaik said Bhujabal has won several awards for his achievements in integrated farming.

“We will recommend his name for best farmer award in Begunia block. We are quite hopeful that he would win the award and get Rs 1 lakh incentive from the state government,” Pattnaik added.