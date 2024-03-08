Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday approved as many as 602 projects in Sambalpur and Deogarh districts. On second day of ‘One Day Governance’ towards quick grievance redressal, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian received petitions from people of the two districts through video conference and the chief minister sanctioned the projects on the same day. On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pandian interacted with the people who had gathered at Mini Stadium in Naktideul Subanpalli Dhanu Yatra Field in Jamankira of Sambalpur and Tileibani High School Field and Bahadaposi Field in Barkote of Deogarh district.

Based on the grievance petitions received from the people, the chief minister sanctioned 310 projects for Rs 10.27 crore in Sambalpur and 292 projects worth Rs 8.18 crore in Deogarh. The sanction orders were also sent to the petitioners over their mobile phones. Pandian said since his visit to the two districts in July last year, projects worth Rs 630 crore have been taken up based on petitions and feedback. Major decisions taken by the chief minister on the day included an increase in social security pensions across all categories by Rs 500 each which would benefit around 58 lakh beneficiaries, an increase in financial assistance under MAMATA Yojana from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and interest-free loans upto Rs 10 lakh for Mission Shakti groups.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP