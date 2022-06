Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, taking the tally to 12,89,191, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no fresh deaths. There are 410 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

In the last 24 hours, 43 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 12,79,602.

The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 13,265 samples.

PTI