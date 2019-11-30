Cuttack: Ravenshaw University, the oldest institution for higher education in Odisha, has witnessed many changes over the years. But, the snacks and breads of Udaynath Sahu, a vendor from Ganjam district, have been attracting the students and teachers of the institute for last 62 years.

Several students of Ravenshaw University, who were once bought snacks from Sahu, have become ministers, legislators and government officials, sources said.

Sahu had come to Cuttack from his native Sorada village in Ganjam district at the age of eight to visit a biscuit plant. But, he did not return home.

After working in the biscuit plant for two years, he started vending snacks and breads at the erstwhile Ravenshaw College.

Sahu’s cordial nature and his affection for the students made him a popular name in the educational institute.

Carrying a tin box full of snacks on his head, Sahu usually roams on Ravenshaw campus from the early morning to the evening every day.

While buying snacks, many students usually share their pain and pleasure with the 72-year-old vendor. Sahu also share his experiences in life with the students.

During vacations like Dussehra, Sahu invariably visits his village to spend time with family. He has his wife, two sons and a daughter.

“I had received a lot of affection from Sahu during my Ravenshaw days. We used to share our feelings with him while purchasing snacks. We used to feel bad if we could not meet him on any day,” said Ramchandra Raul, a former student of Ravenshaw University.

Some students claim that Sahu’s snacks help them satiate their hunger during emergencies. “Sometimes, we do not have enough time to visit restaurants or the college canteen. We depend on Sahu’s snacks. He loves

the students as his own children,” said Satyabrata Pradhan, a student.