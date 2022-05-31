Ahmedabad: Thousands of fans flooded Monday the city’s streets as Gujarat Titans took out a victory parade on an open-top bus. They did so to celebrate their title triumph in a memorable maiden season in the IPL. On the same day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel hosted the state’s newly-crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) champions and felicitated them.

“Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players,” Patel wrote on his Twitter handle.

In Sunday’s final, played at the gargantuan Narendra Modi Stadium here, the Titans defeated inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to cap off a dream season. In doing so, Gujarat Titans became the first team, since Royals themselves in 2008, to win the tournament in their very first season.

The team will be going Tuesday to Mumbai where their owners are throwing a party to celebrate the victory.

After the win, players partied at the stadium till 3.00am. There was another round of celebrations at the team hotel. They went to their rooms at 6.00am in the morning.

All the families joined the players and for some like Shubman Gill, his father was present. The players and the members of the support staff acknowledged the support from the fans.

The Gujarat Titans players were dressed in dark blue t-shirts and blue denims when they took a tour of the city.