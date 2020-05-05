Chhendipada: As many as 64 labourers from Jharkhand stuck in different areas of Chhendipada block in Angul district left for their state in a bus Tuesday.

According to a source in the district administration, 115 labourers from Sahibganj district in Jharkhand used to work in different panchayats of Chhendipada block. While most of them were engaged in toilet construction work taken up under Swachh Bharat Yojana, others were working as masons and their helpers.

The overnight lockdown announcement had left them jobless.

Following the instructions of the state government, 64 of these stranded labourers were brought from various panchayats in the first phase to the front of Jagannath temple in Chhendipada.

After getting their health condition tested there, they took a bus to Angul town and then to Sahibganj.