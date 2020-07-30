Banarpal: Even as the state government gives emphasis to boost up farming, in the wake of hundreds of returnees coming home in Angul district, 33 defunct lift irrigation (LI) points here fail to propel farming activities on 660 hectare of farmlands under Banarpal block.

The district has been facing a drought-like situation amid scanty rainfall. This has added to the woes of local farmers. It was targeted by Angul agriculture department that farming activities will be carried out on 24,811 hectare of farmlands under Banarpal block alone.

Also read: Farmlands go dry amid scanty rainfall in Dhenkanal district

As against this, paddy was to be cultivated on 10,825 hectare and non-paddy crops on 13,986 hectares of farmland this Kharif season. However, there is provision of irrigation facilities for 9,615 hectares of land only, out of the total 24,811 hectares of farmland in Banarpal block.

It is known that, about 2,000 hectares of farmland in the block depend on lift irrigation. There are about 101 LI points at village areas like Gadatalamula, Mahidharapur, Phulapada, Bauligada, Ramimunda, Kalandapal, Juharapur, Patana, Kukudanga and Ekagharia, near several nearby water bodies under Banarpal block limits.

Notably, 33 LI points still remain defunct under the block as few pump sets have been stolen away and a few others have no power supply. As a result, 660 hectare of farmlands under Banarpal block have been badly hit. It was observed at some LI points that the cracked service pipelines are not being repaired by Angul lift irrigation department.

On being contacted, lift irrigation department junior engineer Newton Kumar said, “We have already sent proposals to the state government for immediate repair of at least 11 defunct LI points under Banarpal block. Gradually, all other LI points will be taken care of”.

PNN