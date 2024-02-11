Bhubaneswar: The Union ministry of education, in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), has distributed 6,848 footballs in 1,260 schools of Odisha under the ambitious Football for Schools (F4S) programme.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had launched the programme from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Cuttack December 2, 2023.

The programme was launched with an aim to broaden the accessibility of football for students, regardless of gender, within the school setting, while seamlessly integrating football-related activities into the education system, the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

Under the programme, 6,848 footballs were distributed to 1,260 schools in 17 districts of the state till February 9, it said.

More than 11 lakh FIFA footballs are to be distributed in 1.50 lakh schools throughout the country in a phased manner.

By fostering partnerships at different levels, the programme wishes to instill a sense of enthusiasm for the sport, laying the foundation for a lasting sports culture that goes beyond individual schools, the statement added.

PTI