Keonjhar: After 11 fresh COVID-19 positive cases emerged Sunday from Barbil, the Keonjhar district administration decided to enforce a complete shutdown of seven days in the town beginning Monday. This information was given Sunday by District Collector Ashish Thakare who said that the step is necessary to prevent the spread of the disease.

Briefing mediapersons, Thakre said Keonjhar district has reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Out of them 11 are local contacts and are from Barbil town. As chance of community spread of the deadly disease is high, we have declared shutdown of seven days in the town beginning Monday. The shutdown restrictions will help us carry out active surveillance and contact tracing activities in Barbil,” the collector informed.

Sources said the remaining 14 positive cases have travel history to other states. Thirteen of these cases have been detected from TMCs and one was under home quarantine. The patients are from Harichandanpur, Ghatagaon, Patana, Keonjhar block and Hatadihi.

Reports said that the 11 new cases in Barbil town had come in contact with the COVID-19 patients. They had also attended some meetings and public gatherings. “Necessary action will be taken against the people responsible for spread of the disease after their recovery,” Thakre said.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Keonjhar district has gone up to 182. Among them 81 are still active cases while 101 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

