Koraput: At least seven girl students of Navodaya Vidyalaya here were taken ill after consuming ‘stale dalma’ Sunday night.

School authorities rushed the ailing students to Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital where they were administered saline and treatment at late night. They were sent back to their school hostel after their condition improved following treatment.

All the ailing girls are in the age group of 13-14 years. When contacted, some of the ailing girls said they had vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming rice with stale dalma kept since morning.

Principal Milani Mitra confirmed the development stating that action was taken against the official who was in charge of the kitchen.