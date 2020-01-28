Mumbai: At least seven people were killed Tuesday when a speeding state transport (ST) bus collided with an auto-rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said. More than 20 others suffered injuries in the accident which took place in the evening at Meshi Phata on the Malegaon-Deola Road in the North Maharashtra district, around 200km from here.

The bodies were pulled out from the roadside well in which both the vehicles plunged after the collision, said an official. Police and local rescue teams have reached the spot, he added.

Another official stated that the death toll may rise as five of the 20 injured are very critical. He also informed that there is a possibility that the brakes of the bus may have failed which led to the tragic accident. He also said most of the injured were bus passengers while six of the seven dead were travelling in the auto.

Agencies