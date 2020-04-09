Berhampur: With blood banks facing acute shortage in Ganjam district a blood donation camp was organised Thursday at the MKCG Hospital here by an NGO called ‘Sabuja Bahini’. Many hospitals in the district which also have blood banks are facing a crunch for which the camp was organised.

During the donation it came to light that seven members of a family had donated blood at the camp. “There is no alternative for blood, hence all of us decided to donate,” said one of the donors.

Sushil Kumar a member of the NGO, who also donated blood said, the camp will provide huge ‘relief to the hospitals’ in the district.

An advisory has also been issued by the Odisha government’s Health Department to organise blood banks in the districts as stocks are running out fast.

The equipment, furniture and other items used in the camp were sanitised. “Organisers also saw to it that the minimum distance between two donors was more than two metres,” informed Sushil.

Organisers also said that the blood donation was quite substantial and will go a long way in replenishing stock in the district. It will certainly bring relief to patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, pregnancy complications and thalassemia.

