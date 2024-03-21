New Delhi: Congress Thursday alleged that seven of the 35 pharmaceutical companies which have contributed Rs 1,000 crore to political parties through electoral bonds were being investigated for manufacturing poor quality drugs such as cough syrups and Remdesivir.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged ‘underhand deals’ between the government and the pharmaceutical companies so that they can carry out their businesses after giving donations to the ruling party — “Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo”.

“Thirty-five pharmaceutical companies in India have contributed nearly Rs 1,000 crore to political parties through electoral bonds, data released by the Election Commission March 14 has revealed. Of these, at least seven companies were being investigated for poor-quality drugs when they purchased the bonds. The drugs in question include widely-used products such as cough syrup, blood pressure regulating medicines, and the COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir,” he said in a post on X.

“One can only imagine what underhand deals – ‘Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo’ – may have occurred between the pharma companies producing these ‘poor quality drugs’ and the government. One can only imagine the costs that this may have inflicted on consumers and citizens who trust their government to regulate the drug market with honesty and integrity,” Ramesh also said.

He cited news reports to claim that seven firms that failed drug quality tests of medicines have donated to political parties through electoral bonds.

PTI