Bahanaga: Seven cops were injured in an attack by some miscreants in Khantapada locality of Balasore district Tuesday.

The police officials have been identified as ASI of Gopalpur outpost Bansidhar Pradhan, Krishna Pingua and other five constables. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Sources said that a group clash broke out near a liquor counter at Gopalpur chowk in Khantapada locality. On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to pacify them. Following this, as many as 20-25 youths from the group attacked the officials instead.

A team comprising of Khantapada police official Sanjay Kumar Parida, SDPO Pravas Pal, Additional SP Tapan Kumar Mohanty and Sergarh outpost official Prakash Goswami have started investigation into the matter.

Three miscreants were detained for further interrogation, it was learnt.

PNN