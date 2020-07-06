Knowing when you feel overtired isn’t exactly as complicated as rocket science. You probably feel sluggish, weak, unproductive and unmotivated. Your pesky undereye circles may be more pronounced and your food cravings stronger than ever.So watch out for those signs that scream out that you need more optimal sleep. Most adults need about seven to eight hours of sleep each night to feel alert and well-rested during the day. Failing to get enough sleep can have a severe effect on your health and performance.

Signs Your Sleep Quality Needs to Improve

It takes you more than 30 minutes to fall asleep after getting into bed.

You have been diagnosed as having insomnia

Your libido’s flagging

Your appetite is insatiable and/or you’re gaining weight.

You regularly wake up more than once per night.

You find yourself staying awake for more than 20 minutes after waking up in the middle of the night.

You spend less than 85 percent of your time in bed asleep.

Ways To Improve Sleep Quality

You should incorporate the following habits to have 7-8 hours of optimal sleep

Stop watching television or using electronic devices like a laptop or cellphone at least 30 minutes before bedtime. The blue light that’s emitted from these gadgets can make it difficult to fall asleep.

Set your bedroom thermostat to somewhere between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Sleeping in a room that is either too warm or too cool interferes with your body’s ability to drift off.

Follow a consistent sleep schedule. Having poor bedtime habits, such as going to bed too early (before you’re tired) or too late (when you’re overly tired) can make it more difficult to sleep soundly.

Create a relaxing pre-bedtime routine, such as taking a bath or reading a book. Engaging in high-energy or stressful activities lowers the odds of an easy transition to sleep.

Limit your alcohol consumption to one or two drinks per day.

Avoid caffeinated beverages within four to six hours of bedtime, and alcohol within three hours of going to bed.

