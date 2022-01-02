Dhenkanal: The state government has decided to make an overhaul of major roads in Dhenkanal municipality. It has provided Rs 12 crore for the construction of seven smart roads under the Smart Urban Road Execution scheme.

The civic authorities started the ground work for the project after Dhenkanal town was declared a model town.

According to reports, smart roads with a total span of 6.02 km will be laid in ward nos – 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10.

These smart roads will have drains on both sides while there will be provisions of sports equipment and gymnasiums for children and youth alongside the roads.

This apart, avenue plantation will be done. Besides, several infrastructure projects have been developed in the town at a cost of Rs 5.27 crore under MUKTA. Under this scheme, small parks, open gymnasiums and vending zones have been set up.

Moreover, four ponds in the town have been renovated and beautified. Two major tourist spots like Kapilash and Saptasajya have been developed with new infrastructure.

Meanwhile, four welcome gates have been built at four entry points of the Dhenkanal town.

District Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi said a host of developmental projects has been undertaken for the civic body area and tourist spots like Kapilash and Saptasajya in the district.

PNN