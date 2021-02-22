Mumbai: Mohan Delkar, an independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead at a hotel here Monday. Police sources said that the initial probe carried out in the death of Mohan Delkar points at suicide. The 58-year-old politician, a father of two, was found at a hotel on Marine Drive here. The police said a suicide note had been found.

“A suicide note has been found. Investigation is being done. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem,” Mumbai Police said in a statement.

Delkar, a seven-term MP, was earlier in the Congress. He was president of the Congress unit Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he quit the party in 2019. Then he contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. He had represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli in parliament since 2004. He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.