Brajarajnagar: A minor girl was allegedly raped December 1 evening at Brajarajnagar town in Jharsuguda district by a man who was well known to the family of the victim.

The incident allegedly took place when the girlchild had been returning home with the accused from a private coaching centre here. After returning home, the girl cried and asked her mother not to send the youth to bring her back home anymore. She, however, did not reveal about the incident any further that day.

Later, the victim narrated about her plight to her mother December 4 night following which an FIR was lodged by her family with the help of Jharsuguda Childline.

Acting on an FIR filed by the victim’s mother Saturday afternoon, Brajarajnagar town police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act. Medical examination of the victim girl was also conducted Saturday. A manhunt is on to nab the accused.

PNN