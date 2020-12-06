Khurda: A 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after he was scolded by his parents for watching videos on mobile phone for long hours. The incident took place in Gadamanitri village under Begunia police limits in Khurda district Saturday afternoon.

According to a source, family members of the minor boy were annoyed over the child wasting time. Later, they snatched the mobile phone away from him. He was also rebuked for not focusing on his studies.

Upset over the admonishment, the child likely went into his room, locked from inside and hanged himself, the family said.

On being informed, Begunia police recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for postmortem. The cops have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

PNN