Deogarh: In a grim reminder of caste-based discrimination, the body of an 80-year-old woman lay untouched for nearly three hours in Jaraikela village under Tileibani block of Odisha’s Deogarh district, after members of her caste community refused to perform her last rites because she had married outside the caste, a source said Wednesday.

The deceased, Basanti Mohakul, had been living alone in a government-provided house, surviving on the mercy of neighbours after becoming bedridden in recent months. Her husband, Loknath Mohakul, had died four years ago due to age-related illness. The couple had no children and had long faced social ostracisation after marrying outside their caste, the source added.

Tuesday, around 11am, a neighbour visiting her house to deliver food found Basanti dead. Following this, villagers and former panchayat committee member Balaram Gadanayak informed the caste community elders, but they reportedly forbade anyone from touching the body.

With no support from the community, Gadanayak turned to local volunteer Akshay Sahu for help. Sahu quickly mobilised a team of volunteers — Bipracharana Jayapuria, Prasanna Dhala, Binod Barua, Tuna Behera, Ramesh Nayak, and Sanjay Kindo — to carry out the funeral.

Later, members of the Bhim Army, including Rinku Behera, Paramanda Kusum, Bikash Ranjit, Sunil Naik, and Kedar Rana, also arrived at the village. With the help of a JCB machine, the grave was prepared at the village cremation ground.

Despite heavy rainfall, the volunteers wrapped Basanti’s body in a white shroud and placed it on a decorated cot made from banana stems. Around 2pm on Tuesday, they carried her to the burial site and ensured her last rites were performed with dignity — a stark contrast to the apathy shown by the villagers.

PNN