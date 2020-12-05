Bhubaneswar: Arrival of migratory birds at birds’ paradise Mangalajodi Bird Sanctuary due to warmer land temperature has already begun with the onset of winter. The sanctuary is located on the northern banks of Chilika Lake.

A rare species of birds – Mallard was seen here for the first time Friday afternoon. A local bird guide Madhu Behera captured the bird through a photograph while it was moving nearby the sanctuary area.

After verification, it was confirmed that the species of bird was ‘Anas Platyrhynchos’. Usually, this species of birds are found in the North America and Eurasia region. The Mallard bird was seen earlier in Nalabana Bird Sanctuary area several years back, Odisha’s renowned ornithologist Gauhar Abedin expressed.

However, this rare species of Mallard bird was seen at Bhitarkanika National Park Kendrapara in 2018, Abedin said.

PNN